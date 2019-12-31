Top quotes of 2019

- Advertisement -

1. ESM Goh wrote, “PSP eyeing Marine Parade. ‘Et tu, Brute?” and after Progress Singapore Party members, helmed by his friend Dr Tan Cheng Bock, visited ESM’s constituency Marine Parade during a walkabout.

2. ESM Goh wrote, “Tan Cheng Bock was my classmate in Raffles Institution. I have known him close for over 60 years. It saddens me to see how he has “lost his way”. He is like Don Quixote tilting at windmills”.

3. Lee Hsien Yang: “Temasek announced its results yesterday. No surprise that it still didn’t disclose Ho Ching’s salary”.

4. Lee Hsien Yang: I wholeheartedly support the principles and values of the Progress Singapore Party. Today’s PAP is no longer the PAP of my father. It has lost its way.

5. When Monica Baey’s assaulter was only given probation, K Shanmugam said, “I was surprised, myself, with the verdict. I therefore asked AGC for their views. AGC officers told me that they disagreed with the verdict, and that they intend to appeal. That is consistent with my views as well”.

6. Preetipls: “Brown face, brown face/ Everybody wanna be our race/ The new marketing strategy is outrage…” “How come you so jealous of the colour of my skin,”.