Tom Hanks film to be a television series for Disney+

The late 1980s buddy cop comedy Turner & Hooch, starring Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks, will be adapted as a television series for Disney+, the Malay Mail quoted Deadline and Variety as reporting.

Tom Hanks played the role of Scott Turner, a policeman with a very regimented life.

Turner’s obsessively ordered routine is changed when he is forced to adopt Hooch, a Bordeaux mastiff that belonged to an old friend who was murdered by drug traffickers.

It is not yet known whether the future series will remain faithful to the original film by Roger Spottiswoode.

The American studio’s streaming platform has no qualms about raiding Disney and 20th Century Fox catalogues to deliver original content to its subscribers.

Disney+ attracted 10 million subscribers in only 24 hours when it launched in mid-November in the United States, Canada and the Netherlands.

It will be launched in more Western European markets next year, Eastern Europe and Latin America through 2021, and Asia and the Pacific territories next year and 2021.

Tom Hanks is known for his roles in films such as Sleepless in Seattle, Forrest Gump and Apollo 13. He also voices Sheriff Woody in the Toy Story animated film series.