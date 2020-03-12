Tom Hanks and wife, Rita Wilson, test positive for Covid-19 while in Australia

- Advertisement -

The world received some shocking news today, Thursday (March 12), when two-time Oscar winner Tom Hanks, and his wife Rita Wilson, began to feel the symptoms of the Covid-19 virus. The couple, who are in Australia for the pre-production of a film about Elvis Presley, chose to have themselves checked immediately, and were probably just as astonished with the outcome of their tests.

Mr Hanks posted a message on his Instagram account by uploading a photo of a trash can with a surgical glove, saying, “Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

The Hollywood star continued, “Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?”

The actor kept the rest of his post just as casual, signing off with a simple, “We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!”

- Advertisement -

Hanks’ post got a number of replies from tons of fans, celebrities and other notable IG accounts, sending the couple lots of love, get well soon remarks, and tons of well-wishes. One such celebrity was Jack Black who shared “Sending love” and a few emojis to get his message across.

Another comment came from Kyle Richards Umansky, wishing the couple to “Feel better” in their fight against the illness.

Why Hanks chose a photograph of a single surgical glove on a yellow trash bin probably has something to do with his fascination of “lost gloves.” The actor has been posting pictures of gloves and other lost items on his Instagram account for quite some time, all due to his preoccupation with an idea that he shares in his own words, “I think these are fascinating slices of life.”

Perhaps Tom Hanks considers his and his wife’s very recent positive Covid-19 test results as a ‘fascinating slice of life,’ leaving many to appreciate just how calmly he seems to be dealing with his current situation. And as the world is now forced to patiently wait and see how the couple will be in the next couple of weeks, they can be assured that everyone is rooting for their swift and full recovery.

Support Independent Journalism in Singapore We've come a long way since we embarked on this journey in 2013 and we can do more with your contribution. Support us so that we cover offer in-depth coverage for the upcoming general elections. We're expanding our editorial coverage and will be bringing your news in tri-media. Please click on the button below: Become a Patron!