TISG Exclusive: A showdown in Kebun Baru between PSP’s Kumaran Pillai and PAP’s Henry Kwek?

Additional reporting by: Jillian Colombo, AJ Jennevieve

Singapore — Progress Singapore Party (PSP) members visited the Mayflower Food and Market Centre, which is in Kebun Baru constituency, on Friday (June 19), as the country entered Phase 2 of the relaxation of circuit breaker measures.

The PSP members were led by Secretary-General Dr Tan Cheng Bock, and included Dr Ang Yong Guan, Ms Kayla Low and Mr Kumaran Pillai.

A PSP team was again spotted at the same venue on Sunday (June 21). Unlike on Friday, when Dr Tan led the interaction with residents, the conversations this time were led by Mr Kumaran.

When TISG spoke to Mr Kumaran about the feedback he had received, he mentioned that some of the major concerns highlighted included the cost of living, job losses and job opportunities over the next 12 to 15 months. Mr Kumaran said: “They are not confident that the Government is doing enough.”

Widespread Speculation

This second consecutive visit by the PSP has led to widespread speculation that it intends to contest in the new Kebun Baru Single-Member Constituency in the coming General Election. Mr Kumaran seems to be the candidate for the constituency, being the only one of the four party members mentioned earlier, to be present on both occasions.

The MP of the ward, which has been part of Nee Soon GRC, is the People’s Action Party’s Henry Kwek. If the PAP does not change its candidate for the coming GE, this could mean a showdown between Mr Kwek and Mr Kumaran.

Kebun Baru has a large proportion of residents who belong to the Pioneer and Merdeka generations. /TISG