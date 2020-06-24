Tin Pei Ling says doctored image is circulating online again

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A doctored image of Ms Tin Pei Ling, who has been MP for MacPherson Single-Member Constituency, is making the rounds of social media again, she wrote in a Facebook post on Monday (June 23).

Ms Tin had taken to social media in January when a Chinese New Year banner had been doctored to show her in a revealing outfit.

She has filed a report with the police over the photoshopped image.

In her post, she reminded the public about the first time it happened. “You may remember I posted on 21 Jan 2020 that a photo containing a doctored version of my CNY greeting banner was circulated. The doctored version contained a photoshopped image of me and superimposed messages that were fabricated.”

The photoshopped version in January showed Ms Tin in a revealing cheongsam. The messages on the banner read, “ENJOY HAPPY SAVINGS with Government U-SAVE Rebates!” and “Vote PAP for Prosperity and Power!” In the original banner that was hung in her ward, she was in a modest red dress. The banner bore the greeting: “Tin Pei Ling, Member of Parliament for MacPherson SMC wishes all residents A Happy and Prosperous Lunar New Year.”

In the earlier post, Ms Tin had written: “I do not know who committed such mischief. But it is clear that the person or party behind this has no respect for women.”

For the recent doctored image, she brought up the objectification and lack of respect once again: “Objectifying women in that manner was a clear lack of respect for women.”

She wrote that she had filed a police report after the incident in January and that “the culprit was caught”.

Ms Tin added: “However, this doctored, i.e. FAKE, photo is now being circulated online again (see example below). For completeness, I’ve also included the photo of my original banner. Also, the link to my post in January: https://www.facebook.com/…/a.58525917484…/3546066832101852/…”

In January, she had written: “The doctored version contained a photoshopped image of me. It is so crass that I would not even put it up here.”

This time, however, she courageously included the photoshopped version in her post. The person responsible had captioned it: “So eager to campaign? Using sex to sell votes.” This may have been in reference to the coming General Election.

It has since been announced that elections will be held on July 10.

The image also had the word “FAKE!” superimposed on it in red.

Many of Ms Tin’s supporters left comments on her wall expressing indignation over the incident.

One person even called it a “backhanded tribute to the good work you are doing”.

