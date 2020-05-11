TikTok video of youth dancing on the road with mask pulled down draws public ire

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A TikTok video circulating online of a youth dancing in the middle of the road, with his mask misplaced, is garnering negative responses from netizens noting that it is the most expensive TikTok production due to the possibility of a S$300 fine for flouting circuit breaker measures.

On Saturday (May 9), Facebook page All Singapore Stuff shared a video of a young man dancing to a TikTok trend where people perform to the song “Roses” Imanbek Remix by SAINt JHN. Another page called SG Dirty Fella shared the same video with the caption, “Young punk pulled down his mask to perform ‘essential’ dance in the middle of the road Jurong East Avenue 1 for his TikTok video.”

Netizens condemned the actions of the youth trying to become famous by breaking the country’s rules of staying home and going out only for truly essentials matters. Furthermore, one must wear a mask properly when in public. “Once again a hero was born but only a few days,” said Joe Pang. “When the police knock on his door, the hero will become a zero.” Others agreed that the S$300 fine for violating circuit breaker measures should teach him a lesson.

- Advertisement -

MinitJacky Wong mentioned that the young man’s education is going to waste based on his choice of actions. “This is how you pay back your parents and teachers in return…doing something without never realizing the consequences.”

“This is what we call a public nuisance,” commented Mohd Danial. He added that authorities should look into this matter as it creates precedence for others to follow especially since it was done through a medium such as TikTok where it’s common to copy others.

Meanwhile, Khairi Azhar noted that this would be the most expensive Tiktok production made locally, should the boy be fined for the incident.

YP dancing tiktok on the road Eh bodoh, it's CB lah. Still dance what tiktok? On the road some more<Reader's Contribution by Wong> Posted by All Singapore Stuff on Saturday, 9 May 2020

Read related: