Three reasons to look forward to the star-studded 2019 KBS Song Festival

The long-awaited 2019 KBS Song Festival has finally arrived. KBS has teased three reasons why viewers should tune-in to the annual year-end music show ahead of tonight’s live broadcast.

Reason 1: Star-studded lineup of performers and MCs.

A lineup of 24 groups and over 150 K-pop stars are appearing on KBS’s Song Festival including SEVENTEEN, NCT Dream, NCT 127, MONSTA X, ITZY, GOT7, TWICE, BTS, MAMAMOO, Oh My Girl, ASTRO, GFRIEND, Apink, NU’EST, The Boyz, TXT, Stray Kids, Golden Child, Chungha, EVERGLOW, N.Flying, WJSN, N.Flying, trot singer Song Ga In, and more.

Immortal Songs MC Shin Dong Yup, Red Velvet’s Irene, and GOT7’s Jinyoung will also be forming a trio of MCs to host this year’s show.

Reason 2: Exciting collaboration performances

Real-life friends Apink’s Hayoung, GFRIEND’s Yerin and Red Velvet’s Joy will be joining forces for a fun collaboration performance. Viewers are curious as to what the three-girl group members have in store for the night.

KBS has mysteriously teased there will be other unexpected special performances too.

3. Over 150 stars are brought together for a special project song

Famous music producer Kim Hyung Suk is releasing a special project track as previously announced by the 2019 KBS Song Festival. Over 150 individuals came together to record and perform the song and it bears a warm and hopeful message of comfort.

In a comment released by the producers of the 2019 KBS Song Festival, the organisers said they are doing everything they can do to create a show that people of all ages and entire families an enjoy together.

The organisers added that viewers are showing a lot of interest and love for the 2019 KBS Song Festival which is certain to bring happiness at the end of the year.

On December 27 at 7:50 pm KST the 2019 KBS Song Festival will air with English subtitles on Viki.