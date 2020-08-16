Thre reason why Jennifer Aniston does not want to renew her driver’s license this year

- Advertisement -

This year is a year that many of us wish can be done with. This goes the same for Jennifer Aniston who had drawn the line on the year that started out with so much promise. People were relieved and happy because of this year’s move of Friends to HBO Max.

An even better piece of news is the reunion of the hit NBC comedy. It was planned that the reunion would have a live audience in March 2020. Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic came and the reunion had to be postponed.

The reunion was rescheduled for May 2020 but it was postponed again because of the pandemic. 51-year-old Aniston spoke to Deadline in August 2020 and she refused to get down about it.

- Advertisement -

“It’s going to be super,” she said. “You know what? This has also given us more time to make it even more exciting and more fun than it would have been. So I choose to see it as the glass is half-full that it got postponed. Look, we’re not going anywhere. You’re never going to get rid of Friends, sorry. You’re stuck with us for life, guys.”

Aniston shared in the interview that this year had been a year of what could have been, but wasn’t. The Friends star would not be renewing her driver’s license this year. She is doing what it takes to avoid seeing “2020” on her license. “I’m supposed to renew my driver’s license and I don’t want it to say 2020 on it,” she told Deadline. “I just want to get 2020 out and behind us.”

The one thing that Aniston wants to be known for this year is to get more people to vote. She posted recently on Instagram, which she just joined in the last year, to support the #WomenSupportingWomen challenge. Aniston accompanied a black-and white-photo with a touching message for women and also encouraging her fans to vote.

“Thank you to all the brilliant and beautiful women in my life who sent the most uplifting messages today,” she said. “Truth be told, I don’t really understand this #challengeaccepted thing…but who doesn’t love good reason to support women! Soooo…. challenge accepted! ⠀

⠀

“And while I have you here, maybe the best way we can support other women is to REGISTER TO VOTE for the issues that affect women. Encourage all your friends, girlfriends, sisters, moms, daughters to do the same.”

“The election is right around the corner,” she continued, “and we need to look out for each other AND love each other!” /TISG