Thor star taking a long break to be with family in Australia

Heartthrob star Chris Hemsworth is going take some time off, about six to eight months, and just stay at home.

Hemsworth, 36, who has seven-year-old India and five-year-old twins Sasha and Tristan with his wife Elsa Pataky, plans to spend more time with his family at home in Australia’s Byron Bay.

At the end of the publicity tour for Avengers: Endgame, the Thor star decided earlier this year on his break.

Hemsworth shared on Sunrise, an Australian breakfast show, that he had a real, sort of comedown off the back of that publicity tour and it was the most intense three weeks.

He added that he realised that, for so long, he had been looking to the future and chasing what is next and then it hit him that this is it. He added that the thing that he has worked for and dream of doing is here and that he just got to enjoy this moment.

Born in Melbourne, Hemsworth and Pataky moved from Los Angeles to Byron Bay in 2015.

In a 2017 interview the Thor star said that in Byron, they feel like locals with people really respecting them. He said it is what he always dreamt of giving to his children.

Pataky, 43, shared earlier this month that their marriage is just like that of every other couple and they have faced every possible challenge.

Pataky is a Spanish model, actress and film producer.

The couple married in 2010 and, according to Pataky, the secret to having a happy marriage is working hard to keep the romance alive. The initial infatuation dies down over the years. Both parties have to work the rest of their lives to keep the love alive and become one person.

She added that there are lots of ups and downs and that it is a lot of work but if there is love and respect for the other person, they can overcome anything.