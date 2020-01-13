Thor gets his eye back in Infinity Wars

- Advertisement -

Out of all the characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thor is most probably the crowd’s favourite.

From his character to his physical looks, Thor’s character has seen numerous changes over the past few years. Hela, his sister gorged his eye out, his Majlnir was destroyed and his hair was cut.

Most of Thor’s characteristics were kept intact in Avengers: Infinity War but Anthony and Joe Russo made a few alterations as they moved on.

One change was having Rocket return Thor’s eyesight.

The idea to have his eye was not planned from the start even though the eye change is what makes Thor stand out. During his time in Asgard, fans will notice that Thor still wears an eye patch, after he got fatter.

During its development, Burt shared that the optical change was not part of the script.

Burt added that Thor did not have the cyborg eye at that point in the script in Infinity War. So Burt gave him sunglasses with one dark lens or an eye patch.

Thor Odinson is a fictional superhero that appeared in the 2011 American superhero film which was based on the comic books. He is the Norse God of thunder who owns an enchanted hammer Mjolnir that helps him fly or manipulate the weather.

In the MCU franchise, Thor is played by Chris Hemsworth along with Natalie Portman, Tom Hiddleston, Stellan Skarsgard, Colm Feore, Ray Stevenson, Idris Elba, Kat Dennings, Rene Russo and Anthony Hopkins.

He battles with his brother Loki for the Asgardian throne.