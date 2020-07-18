Thor actor Chris Hemsworth and family enjoy beach holiday in Queensland

- Advertisement -

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth showed off his ripped muscles while on a family camping trip this week in Queensland with wife Elsa Pataky and their children.

These are the school holidays in their home state of New South Wales, so the entire family headed for Rainbow Beach in nearby Queensland.

The 36-year-old actor was with his 43-year-old wife and their children — seven-year-old India and six-year-old twins Sasha and Tristan.

The Thor actor uploaded photos of their holiday on Wednesday. He captioned them: “Another incredible few days on the Australian coast.” He also gave a shout out to Lotus Caravans. He wrote: “Huge thank you to @lotus_caravans for hooking us up with the greatest caravan on the market! Australian owned and made, absolute beast.”

- Advertisement -

Hemsworth flexed his ripped muscles in one of the photos while posing topless in front of the caravan as his children stood around a campfire. In another photo, he is with his wife in a romantic setting at the beach where they watched the sunset. His children were photographed mucking around on the beach and looking at some local wildlife.

At one time, however, Hemsworth looked a bit worse for wear after giving sandboarding a go despite it all being fun and games. The actor was spotted crash landing at the bottom of the hill before getting up and rubbing his back with a groan.

The family were joined on the trip by friends such as Luke and April Munro and by Chris’ brother Liam.

Before this getaway, the Hemsworths had been spending quarantine at their Byron Bay mega-mansion due to the Covid-19 lockdown. Chris shared with GQ that he was having a good time with his family. “A lot of my time is usually spent going from country to country on various shoots and I spend a lot of the time on a plane and at the airport, so I’ve really enjoyed the opportunity to stay in one place for a while with my family and friends,” he said. /TISG