“This is what Apple lovers are paying for!”: Singaporeans leave their 2-cents on the new floating Apple store

After a story was published on the world’s first floating Apple store which is due to open “soon” at Marina Bay Sands, netizens have left their two cents on the news.

According to a recent report by Today Online, the US’ first publicly traded company to reach a market value of a whopping S$2.74 trillion, Apple, is set to build its third store within Singapore’s borders.

The new Apple outlet will be the company’s first-ever store that lies on water. Taking the place of what used to be Singapore’s famous Avalon nightclub, which was operational from 2011 to 2016, it will be built as a sphere that will rest on Marina Bay.

Posted on Apple’s website was a teaser that read, “Apple Marina Bay Sands–see you soon.” The eye-catching announcement also read, “We will soon open the doors to our new store by the Bay. Apple Marina Bay Sands will be at the heart of creativity, a place we’ve made for you to capture your ideas and passions. It will be a space for you to explore, connect and create something new.”

This new launch comes after the company opened its first store on Orchard Road, specifically in the Knightsbridge building back in 2017 and its second at Jewel Changi, which was launched in July 2019.

In response to this news, netizens left their two-cents on Apple’s third venture in Singapore. Some poked fun at the shape of the new store, referring to it as “Apple corona 19,” and “Death Star Mini.”

Still, others hinted at this being one of the reasons why Apple’s prices are notoriously high, saying, “This is what Apple lovers are paying for!”