This is what a foreign worker dorm looked like 7 years ago

Singapore — A man who spent three nights in a foreign worker dormitory seven years ago has now posted photos taken at that time on his Facebook account.

Mr Keith Neubronner, a self-styled faith-based stand-up comedian and coordinator at a local Catholic centre, was in the Yishun dorm in 2013. The dorm no longer exists.

He said he had hesitated in posting the photos but that perhaps the time was right to share a bit of his experience. He said he was neither sharing to draw attention to himself, nor claiming to stand up for the rights of foreign workers. But that “perhaps through this we all get a glimpse of what it’s like to actually live in such an environment”.

I've hesitated posting this, but perhaps the time is right for me to share a bit about my experience spending 3 nights… Posted by Keith Neubronner on Saturday, April 25, 2020

The post drew a range of comments on his Facebook page. While there were people who thanked him for his insights and observations, at least one man asked if the post it was misleading and dishonest.

Mr Neubronner replied that he had articulated clearly that the photos were based on his experience in 2013.

As a caption to his first photo, Mr Neubronner mentioned how he had ended up staying for three nights at the dorm in Yishun.

“Short backstory: I had gone for a pilgrimage to Brazil a few months prior, and had seen so many homeless people that it moved me to reflect on the most basic of blessings in my life. Like footwear. And shelter. I also wanted to hear some stories firsthand, of real people who leave their homes and lands just to earn a bit more.”

In the photos he posted, he wrote that the dorm rooms were “stuffy” and “crowded” and that the beds had no mattresses, only frames. Workers slept as many as 10 in a room, and left by 5.45 am, and got back past 8 pm.

He also posted photos of the cooking area, toilets — where the stalls had no doors, and sinks — where all the washing for cooking, laundry and even cleaning of teeth was done.

Mr Neubronner added that the workers took home around S$800 monthly. With a note of surprise he added: “And get this: Many told me they were university graduates. They were ‘lured’ to coming here just to earn more money.”

At the end of his post he wrote: “I sure hope conditions for these brothers and friends across the board have improved, and that truly, they are being well taken care of. Please see them as humans with as much dignity as you and I both have, and show a little compassion in your own way.”

Here are the comments of those who thanked Mr Neubronner for his post.

Mr Neubronner added in a comment that the particular dormitory is no longer in existence, but he hoped conditions are better now.

Here are more comments on this type of dorm.

Others defended Mr Neubronner, writing that he had not said the photos were current, and that it was important to know how conditions were in the past.

/TISG

