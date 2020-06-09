“They can’t stop the tsunami of change”: Netizens rally behind Workers’ Party for GE

- Advertisement -

The Workers’ Party (WP) has shared highlights of the key issues its members have raised in Parliament, such as the Price Control Act, reserve transparency, worker support, and dorm owner accountability. In response to this, netizens have rallied behind the opposition party, encouraging them to win majority seats in the upcoming General Elections.

The WP shared some of the key Covid-19 related issues on its Facebook page raised by its Members of Parliament. WP leader Pritam Singh tackled the redefinition of the Singaporean Worker, pushing for a review of wages given to workers. He also pushed for a thorough evaluation of the Covid-19 budgets and cautioned that the Government would have to exercise fiscal prudence even during succeeding government terms. Furthermore, Mr Pritam stressed the need for greater transparency with regard to the nation’s reserves.

Leon Perera, on the other hand, tackled the Price Control Act, which seeks to protect consumers from selfish profit-seekers during a crisis. Simultaneously, Sylvia Lim pushed for the Government to improve the ways in which it supports workers, raising concerns on Government programmes for the work force such as the Job Support Scheme, the Temporary Relief Fund, and the Covid-19 Support Grant. Furthermore, Png Eng Huat pushed for the accountability of dorm owners as well as licensed operators.

In response to this, netizens rallied behind the WP and expressed their support for the opposition party. With talk of the upcoming General Elections in the air, there was much talk about voting, as people voiced their hopes for the opposition winning the majority of Parliamentary seats.

One netizen said that the ruling party, the People’s Action Party (PAP), “can(not) stop the tsunami of change.”