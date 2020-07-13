Impressive new restaurants on Singapore’s culinary scene

- Advertisement -

Food lovers of Singapore, heads up. Going out for amazing food with great company is no longer a thing of the past, with the country’s food and beverage establishments—except bars—open again for business. What’s even better is that there are fresh faces on the block, restaurants with elevated concepts, delicious food and curated experiences waiting to exceed your gastronomical expectations.

Don’t forget to observe social distancing measures while you feast!

TUGA The Taiwan-born Portuguese restaurant is rustic, hearty and delicious. Portuguese food is some of the hottest grub on today’s food scene, and TUGA promises classics like the francesinha do carvalho, a filet mignon sandwich with melted cheese and tomato sauce, and cod a bras, which is shredded salted cod and fried potatoes cooked in egg. Get ready to have your senses blown away, and finish it off with some amazing Portuguese vintages. Laut - Advertisement - Laut, which means “the sea” in Malay, is a new gastrobar that features a novel menu and a fierce loyalty to Southeast Asian ingredients, done in a fresh and modern way. Besides unique dishes that highlights tastes and cultures in the region, Laut offers cocktails like you’ve never had them before, playing with unusual flavours like Malaysian molasses, tamarind and toasted rice vinegar, which add intriguing layers of complexity to their drinks.

Lucali BYGB Lucali BYGB is new to Singapore, but its predecessor is the famed New York pizza spot that had its television debut on Netflix series Ugly Delicious. Besides pizza—and it does pizza oh so well—it features elevated Italian-American dishes bursting with flavour. They reportedly have a top secret, four-hour tomato sauce loaded with goodness, and their specialty cheese, the “Brooklyn combination”, which combines buffalo mozzarella, low-moisture mozzarella and Grana Padano, is to die for. Look forward to their dine-in service, which is set to open soon, but in the meantime, hit them up for craving-worthy delivery and takeout meals. Corner House The one-Michelin-starred restaurant Corner House has undergone a transformation, with new executive chef David Thien at the helm. The French-Chinese-Mauritian chef has crafted a menu that promises shock, awe and an experience that goes beyond eating. Corner House opened on July 2 and is available for lunch—starting at S$78 for three courses—and dinner—starting at S$168 for five courses. While the food is rumoured to be spectacular, it’s the experience that will set Corner House apart, as the stories and thoughts behind the dishes will be given equal importance. Sushi Kou

Chef Yoshio Sakuta of Japan, who won his two Michelin stars in two consecutive years, is now masterfully helming the kitchen at Sushi Kou, a new omakase sushi restaurant in Singapore. Sushi Kou can only seat nine diners at a time, so prepare to vie for the limited, coveted spots. For the “Edo-style” sushi on the menu, ingredients are flown in specially from the Toyosu Market in Tokyo. Prepare to pay for precision and quality—on the dinner menu, the Aya—which features steamed egg with hairy crab, Kinki shabu shabu with Ponzu sauce, wild ocean eel, 10 pieces of sushi, miso soup and dessert—prices start at S$380. -/TISG