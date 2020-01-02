The Witcher is the most in-demand streaming show in the world

- Advertisement -

The television series The Witcher is a global hit. It is now the most in-demand TV series in the world across all platforms.

A report by Business Insider states that figures from data company Parrot Analytics show that the Netflix series surpassed Disney Plus’ Star Wars: The Mandalorian as the top show in the world in the week of Dec 22 to 28 last year.

It was reported that The Witcher was also the top show in the US with nearly 127 million demand expressions compared to The Mandalorian’s 115 million demand expressions there that week.

In November, The Mandalorian had just dethroned Netflix’s Stranger Things as the most in-demand streaming series in the US, breaking the latter’s 21-week streak atop of Parrot Analytics charts.

On Dec 20, The Witcher hit Netflix and it is one of the most in-demand streaming shows in the US. According to an earlier report by Business Insider, The Witcher was third in the streaming category. The series was sitting behind two well-known mega shows, Netflix’s Stranger Things and Disney Plus’ The Mandalorian.

Henry Cavill (Man of Steel, Justice League) plays the protagonist role in The Witcher as the mutant warrior Geralt of Rivia. He meets minstrels, mages and majesties during his quest to slay monsters and claim his “Child of Surprise”. The series has been met with mixed reviews and has already been renewed for a second season. Netflix is confident in the show’s appeal and success.

Cavill is an English actor who debuted his career with roles in the feature adaptations of The Count of Monte Cristo and I Capture the Castle. He appeared in supporting roles in several TV series, such as the BBC’s The Inspector Lynley Mysteries, ITV’s Midsomer Murders and Showtime’s The Tudors.

Cavill has also starred in several major Hollywood films, such as Tristan & Isolde, Stardust, Blood Creek and Immortals.