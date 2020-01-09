The Singapore Motorshow 2020 is back with stunt displays and celebrity appearances

The Singapore Motorshow 2020 promises to be more impressive than ever, with more than 100 vehicles on display from 36 global brands. The country’s most prestigious motoring event, which will run from January 9 to 12 at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, will feature stunt displays by precision drivers, special appearances by celebrities, a lucky draw and interactive games for everyone.

Exclusive deals for car buyers

Prospective car buyers will be thrilled with the selection at the Singapore Motorshow 2020—over 100 vehicles on show from 36 brands worldwide, such as BMW, Audi, Hyundai, Kia, Lexus, Mazda, Nissan and Subaru.

Participants can also look forward to exhibitors and their goods—an array of automotive accessories, lifestyle products and aftermarket services.

A lucky draw

All ticket holders are entitled to join the Singapore Motorshow 2020 Lucky Draw. One winner will get the chance to drive away in a Subaru XV 2.0i-S EyeSight.

Visit http://www.motorshow.com.sg/2020/luckydraw/ for more information on the lucky draw.

Stunt displays

It’s not just about ogling the flashy cars—ticket holders will get to see plenty of thrilling driving-action. As a special treat, three-time Guinness World Record holder and British precision driver Russ Swift will show off his skills in an impressive display of stunts.

The stunt showcase, which is sponsored by Subaru and will last for 45 minutes, is scheduled to happen at least three times per day of the motorshow. Check out this page for the exact show times.

Ticket holders are entitled to free tickets to Swift’s showcase, which will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis, so don’t delay!

Celebrity appearances

The organisers are pulling out all the stops for the Singapore Motorshow 2020. Visitors can also expect to see Mediacorp celebrities such as Shaun Chen, Paige Chua, Romeo Tan and Ayden Sng gracing the motor event.

Famous radio deejays from Class 95, Gold 905, Yes 933 and Love 972 will be making special appearances at the show as well.