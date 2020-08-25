The Sengkang Town Council logo competition has begun

- Advertisement -

Singapore – The Sengkang Town Council (SKTC) has taken to social media to announce that their logo design competition has begun, continuing the tradition of getting the public involved in such matters.

On Sunday (August 23), the Sengkang GRC posted the announcement on their Facebook page, inviting all Singaporean students aged 13 and above “with an eye for design” to join in on the opportunity. Those who enter stand a chance to win S$500 and an offer of mentorship from experienced local designer Jackson Tan of BLACK, a creative agency in Singapore.

Those interested in joining the competition could submit their applications here. More information on the terms and conditions could be accessed here. “Watch this space to find out the winning design in mid-September!” read the caption.

Members from the online community were thrilled with the Workers’ Party initiative in engaging the public to create a critical part of SKTC. “I applaud your understanding to get a design veteran to guide our students through this, you truly understand the importance to involve a professional designer instead of scholars from unrelated industries,” commented Facebook user April Chen. Netizens tagged their friends and aspiring designers, urging them to do their part for Sengkang.

Sengkang GRC Member of Parliament Jamus Lim shared the post and netizens gave suggestions on the design which mainly involve a hammer trying to crack a cockle, combining the WP logo with a favourite term of Mr Lim.

Facebook user Shinn Ng noted that this was not the first time the WP has held a competition for a logo. “Finally, the logo competition for SKTC has come, same for when WP first won Aljunied GRC!” The said initiative was announced on July 13, 2011, with a caption “Make History, design the AHTC logo!” It noted that designs should reflect “vibrancy, originality and creativity.” The prize money was stated at S$800.

Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC) is looking for a new logo and we want you to be part of it! For more information, do visit the AHTC site at http://www.ahtc.sg/logo_competition_poster.php Posted by Aljunied GRC on Tuesday, 12 July 2011

Sengkang Town Council (SKTC) is looking for submissions for our logo design competition! If you are a Singaporean… Posted by Sengkang GRC on Sunday, 23 August 2020

