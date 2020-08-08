The reason why royal fans think Prince Harry and Pippa Middleton never dated

- Advertisement -

Not too long ago Prince William and Kate Middleton got married in a grand wedding that was viewed by millions around the world. Kate’s sister, Pippa Middleton, gained attention when she served Kate as her maid of honour. Prince Harry was the best man and because William’s and Kate’s siblings were around the same age and looked like a good match, so royal fans hoped that Harry and Pippa would start dating. However, that did not happen and some fans gave reasons why.

After William and Kate got married, rumours started that Harry and Pippa had a romance going on. The news made fans happy but there was never evidence that anything happened between Harry and Pippa and nothing was confirmed that anything did.

“After the royal wedding [of William and Kate], there was a discussion there was something romantic between Harry and Pippa, which was incorrect,” royal commentator Duncan Larcombe told Fabulous Digital, before adding, “But it’s quite funny to think that Harry is now married to somebody who is quite similar in temperament, personality, and bubbliness to Pippa.”

Royal fans talked about the possible reasons Harry and Pippa never dated online forum site Quora. One Quora user, Melissa Marshall, opined, “I don’t think Pippa would have wanted to marry into the royal family after she saw what Kate had to put up with from the paparazzi. I’m also not sure Harry and Pippa would have had enough things in common to make a relationship work too.”

- Advertisement -

Another user, Deanna Eppers wrote, “Pippa and Harry could have tried dating, but I think they stayed far away from that in case things didn’t go well. We never saw much more than friendship between Harry and Pippa, and a lot of wishful thinking by romantic dreamers. The two were nothing more than friends joined together by their siblings’ marriage.”

Chrissie Nyssen, who used to do repair work at Balmoral Castle, agreed that Pippa probably just never saw Harry in a romantic light so therefore they wouldn’t have worked out as a couple. Following the Cambridges’ royal wedding both, Pippa and Harry found their own love. Pippa wedded James Matthews, the chief executive of Eden Rock Capital Management Group, on May 20, 2017, at St. Mark’s Church in Berkshire, England.

The Duke of Sussex attended the wedding and was joined by his future wife for the festivities that followed. Prince Harry and Meghan married at the St. George Chapel, Windsor in less than a year later. Pippa was invited to the wedding but she and her husband were left off the guestlist for the private evening reception that followed. /TISG