The reason why Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart split

Fans were crazy over the chemistry between Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart when Twilight first came out in 2008. Even though the couple tried to keep their relationship under wraps, soon people found out that they were dating. But it all ended when Stewart had an affair with director Rupert Sanders.

Pattinson and Stewart started dating in 2008-2009. The couple said that they were not proud of the work they did for Twilight but it brought them together. According to Mirror Online, rumours about them dating started in 2008 but they started to get a bit more public in 2009. In August 2009, the duo was seen at a concert together and they looked cosy. Pattinson and Stewart continued to deny that they were seeing each other.

“It doesn’t make any difference what you say [to the tabloids]. I’ve literally been across the country [from Kristen], and it’s like ‘Oh, they were on secret dates!’ It’s like ‘Where? I can’t get out of my hotel room!?’” Pattinson told Vanity Fair. And Stewart also denied the romance at the start.

In 2011, the couple finally admitted that they were dating and in 2012 there were rumours about marriage but that was not true. Nevertheless, the couple looked happy together as they attended award ceremonies and praised each other’s performances in films. By 2012, it was trouble in paradise for the couple. Vanity Fair reports Us Weekly published photos that showed Stewart and the director of Snow White and the Huntsmen, Sanders, getting intimate. Sanders was married at the time, and Stewart was still with Pattinson.

Stewart and Sanders did not try to hide it when photos were leaked. They went straight into damage control. The director said the affair was a “momentary lapse” in judgement and that he did not think he should be punished forever. “If you took people off the table for a momentary lapse, there would be no one making art,” he said.

He also issued a public apology to his wife and children. “I am utterly distraught about the pain I have caused my family,” he wrote. “My beautiful wife and heavenly children are all I have in this world. I love them with all my heart. I am praying that we can get through this together.”

In the end, Liberty Ross, Sanders’ now ex-wife, decided to end her marriage. “I just didn’t have any more to give, you know?” she stated regarding the matter.

Stewart also issued her own apology for what happened.

“I’m deeply sorry for the hurt and embarrassment I’ve caused to those close to me and everyone this has affected,” Stewart told People, according to Vanity Fair. “This momentary indiscretion has jeopardized the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob. I love him, I love him, I’m so sorry.”

Pattinson was not happy with the apology and according to Mirror Online the actor moved out of the home he shared with Stewart. Insiders claimed that he was deeply “distraught” over the affair.

“Robert hoped to marry Kristen and was making preparations to spring a proposal before she admitted cheating,” another source noted in July 2012. “He had bought the house in Los Angeles to be their home and saw them staying there for a long time. Now Rob is angry – he’s left the mansion and not spoken to her since. They have exchanged heated text messages only.”/TISG