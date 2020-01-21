The reason why Rihanna and Travis Scott stopped seeing each other

- Advertisement -

Songstress Rihanna’s romantic life has always been of interest to not just fans but others too. The singer however remains mum about her love life and never talks about it. Most of the time, it is about her career and nothing more. One of the people who is said to have dated Rihanna before this is Travis Scott.

In 2015, it is speculated that the two were dating and they hit it off. However, after a while, there has been no news about the two.

During New York Fashion Week in 2015, the paparazzi caught the two hanging out with each other several times.

According to E! News,Travis and Rihanna were officially seeing each other and are in a serious relationship.

Another source said that Travis was Rihanna’s type and they share similar interests. Friends of Rihanna’s said that Travis was a keeper but eventually it turned out differently.

The reason why Rihanna and Travis Scott did not work out in the end was because they were too different, according to sources.

According to Urban Islandz magazine, Travis wanted to be with her all the time and wanted her to travel with him for his show. It was too much for Rihanna even though the attention was flattering.