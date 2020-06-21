The reason why Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner don’t get along

- Advertisement -

It is no secret that the members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan are close to each other. The family members go on vacation together, go to parties together and even start their own companies together.

In the past, there has been a number of fallouts among them and the siblings seem to appear more like pals than sisters. It may appear that they enjoy each other’s company based on fans’ observation but some of them are not that close. Compared to other family members, the fans think that Kim and Kendall have a distant relationship.

Fans noted that Kendall and Kim are not as close to one another compared to the other members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Some of the sisters have collaborated and started businesses together but Kim and Kendall have not. Fan think that the reason behind this is because Kendall has accused Kim of being jealous of her modelling career because Kim is too short to be a runway model.

Kim partnered with Khloe and Kourtney in 2006 to start a fashion boutique. Kendall did not join in as she was still a child back then. When she was old enough to start her own fashion line she did it with Kylie instead of asking Kim. Again the reason why she did not ask Kim was maybe because she was not close to Kim. Kendall has always been open about her anxiety issues.

- Advertisement -

She has tried many ways over the years to battle her anxiety. There are many reasons that can cause anxiety. An example would be when Kim was robbed in her Paris hotel. Kendall was with her at that time and she later shared that the incident caused her to have anxiety every time she leaves her house. Kendall was so anxious that she did not leave the house for some time.

A fan on Reddit theorised that Kendall’s anxiety kept her away from having a bond with Kim. According to the fan, Kendall is the younger and shyer one in the family so she is not as close to Kim compared to others. When the siblings relate over fashion weeks and designers, Kim gets frustrated over Kendall’s anxiety.

Another commented agreed by saying: “I also get the vibe that Kim doesn’t understand Kendall’s anxiety but doesn’t want to unintentionally hurt her sister so she just doesn’t really engage much.”

Fans also think that both of them are not close is due to the fact that Kendall is very independent and like to do things her own way. She does not want to follow Kim’s lead but her own.

“I think the other sisters are [sic] of a follower and often don’t have too many strong opinions,” a Keeping Up With The Kardashians fan said. “But Kendall is more independent and does things her own way. It’s almost like Kim is a bit scared of her because she would usually call her family out with valid points and Kim isn’t good at sister arguments that are not yelling, crying, bullying, and manipulating.” /TISG