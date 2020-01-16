The new Black Widow trailer is amazing

- Advertisement -

About four weeks or so ago, the first look for Black Widow was released and it was good. Now, there is a newer trailer which is even more promising. The new Black Widow movie is based between the happenings of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.

Black Widow will be a psychological action-drama based on a strong lead lady character whose past has remained secret in the previous MCU films. Her family also have been a mystery which will be unravelled in the new movie.

The new trailer shows a bit of the problematic Romanoff family dynamic as well as an introduction to the enemy, Taskmaster, according to reports.

The Taskmaster in the comics is portrayed most of the time as an anti-hero rather than a villain so it will be intriguing to see how he interacts and communicates with the lead character and her family.

Black Widow is directed by Cate Shortland (Berlin Syndrome, Lore) from a screenplay by Ned Benson (The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby) together with newcomer Jac Schaeffer.

Scarlett Johansson plays Black Widow along with co-stars Florence Pugh and David Harbour.

Born as Scarlett Ingrid Johansson on November 22, 1984, Johansson is a singer and actress. She is the world’s highest-paid actress since 2018, appearing several times in the Forbes Celebrity 100 list.

Johansson’s films have grossed over $USD14.3 billion worldwide and she is the third-highest-grossing box office star of all times.

The Lost in Translation star has won a Tony Award, a BAFTA Award, nomination for two Academy Awards and five Golden Globe Awards.

Various media outlets have named her as a Hollywood sex symbol. The actress is also a prominent brand ambassador as well. She supports various charity organisations. Johansson was married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011.

From 2014 to 2017, she was married to French businessman Romain Dauriac with whom she has a child.