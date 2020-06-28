The Kardashian-Jenner sisters all own the same vehicle

- Advertisement -

It is common for sisters to share things, from clothes to shoes and everything in between. It is also normal for siblings to do and collect the same items too. As for the Kardashian-Jenner brood, there is a luxury vehicle that all the sisters have in their garage.

The vehicle costs an upwards of USD$245,000 and it is a must-have in the family car collection. It may be expensive for commoners but it is affordable for the siblings.

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters owned a boutique called Dash, before dabbling into the showbiz as reality stars and social media moguls. Thanks to momager Kris Jenner, the sisters created their own brands, became rich and famous in their own right. Kim Kardashian West started her line of shapewear while Kendall Jenner is a high-paying model.

Lifestyle brand Poosh is run by Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian earns her moolah from being on multiple reality shows, her clothing brand and social media endorsements. Kylie Jenner owns a makeup company, Kylie Cosmetics. Kylie Jenner is reported to be worth USD$900 million this year while Kim Kardashian West is worth USD $350 million.

Khloe Kardashian has a net worth of USD$40 million and Kourtney Kardashian has amassed USD$35 million. Kendall Jenner, with her modelling revenue, is worth approximately $30 million. Momager Kris Jenner takes 10% fee from each of her children’s projects making her worth USD$60 million. It is no surprise that the Kardashian-Jenner sisters have luxury cars since they have so much money.

Aside from the Bugatti, the Lamborghini and Porsche cars seen with the sisters, there is one car that each member of this family owns. According to HotCars, the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon is globally known for its rugged capability, staunch performance, and its incredibly luxurious touchpoints. The SUV is one vehicle that the Kardashian-Jenner sisters all have. The sisters all have different variations of it – from Kylie Jenner’s custard coloured version to Kim Kardashian West’s lime-green one with miniature replicas for her children.

Um, Chicago West Got a Mini Neon Mercedes G-Wagon to Match Kim Kardashian's https://t.co/mQCt7GKBBm pic.twitter.com/xmmuYGLq7t — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) January 17, 2019

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class in general, offers a powerful engine, superbly refined interior elements, and an unmistakable exterior style. The general car-buying public can buy these hearty crossovers for USD$130,000 to USD$160,000, according to Edmunds. If you prefer a customised version like the ones the Kardashian-Jenner family owns such as the neon green G550 model that Kanye West surprised Kim with, it goes for an upwards of USD$245,000.

The Kardashian-Jenner siblings have a collection of sweet rides with hefty price tags. The G550 model is nearly a quarter of a million dollars but that is just a drop in the bucket for the Kardashian-Jenner family. /TISG