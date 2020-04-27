The implications of Covid-19 on Singapore’s future economy, deglobalisation likely to happen

- Advertisement -

Singapore – In writing a piece for academia.sg on April 13, Professor Emerita at the Stephen M. Ross School of Business, University of Michigan, Linda Lim, discussed the economic implications of Covid-19 for Singapore and the need to reconsider existing approaches. This was on the assumption that there will be future pandemics which are similar to the previous five that have occurred in the past 17 years (SARS, H1N1, MERS, Ebola, Zika).

In her article, Ms Lim covered the end of ideology, the decline of globalization, and enhanced social safety nets, community engagement and national innovation concerning the current pandemic and its effects on the country’s economy.

The end of ideology

As Singapore has always been a state and not a private-enterprise-led economy, the author noted that the “shift to a stronger role for government verses markets would not be particularly disruptive domestically.” The shift to this direction, however, would lead to constraints in Government efforts to attract foreign investments, which is the “bedrock” of the country’s development strategy for half a century.

The Covid-19 situation has placed pressure on companies, shareholders and governments alike to redirect their focus from overseas activities to the “home front,” which would add to already growing international limitation on the use of tax incentives to compete for investments, the author noted.

“On the bright side, the crisis may force the Singapore Government to abandon its decade-long insistence on running cumulative budget and current account surpluses,” said Ms Lim. “Covid-19 policy responses around the world show that creditworthy governments do not need hefty ‘reserves’ to fund deficit spending since they can borrow readily, including from their own central banks, and at historically low-interest rates.”

The decline of globalization

As a global city more dependent than any other on foreign markets, the author mentioned that “Singapore’s economy would always be severely affected by travel restrictions and business shutdowns to contain a pandemic.” Covid-19, for example, has increased a country’s protectionism such as limiting exports of medical supplies, even rice. “Adapting to these disruptions and anticipated future pandemics, businesses around the world, especially large multinationals, will accelerate the de-globalization already ongoing for other reasons.”

As countries reconfigure their supply chains and diversify dependence away from single sources such as China, “Singapore risks being left out in the cold,” due to the island-nation’s lack in demand-and-supply-side scale.

“At home, Singapore will probably have to reduce its reliance on foreign labor and talent, to reduce the travel risks, work disruptions and liability for healthcare costs they entail in a pandemic.”

Enhanced social safety nets, community engagement and national innovation

Ms Lim also touched on the need for a more broad, secure and equitable social safety net to be made available to all Singapore residents as universal entitlements rather than the current bureaucratically complex and costly employment-based patchwork of deliberately inadequate and contingent payments.

Furthermore, Covid-19 has demanded that communities self-organise to combat the virus and the economic consequences of a lockdown, said the author. “This capacity for self-organization is an important contributor to the resilience of a community under stress and can be a substitute for or adjunct to competent state authorities, and adds to psychological well-being.”

Lastly, the effects of lower global growth and increased deglobalization would lead to a greater demand constraint on Singapore’s future economy and not on the supply side. “Yet it is supply that the current focus on training and retraining seeks to address, since ‘We don’t have the skills which multinational employers want,'” said Ms Lim.

To boost external demand, Singapore will need to become part of larger markets, suggested the author, which would most likely be within Asia-centered regional models such as ASEAN.

