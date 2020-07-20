The Beckhams want Gordon Ramsay to be in charge of food at Brooklyn’s wedding

- Advertisement -

David and Victoria Beckham are not cutting corners when it comes to their son Brooklyn’s wedding and it is believed that they want Gordon Ramsay to cater it. The Beckhams reportedly want the celebrity chef to make sure guests at Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz wedding to enjoy the food. An insider shared with The Sun that David and Victoria want Gordon to cater the food for Brooklyn’s big day. The family are good friends with the chef and Brooklyn has previously praised Gordon for his cuisine. Gordon is the top choice for the family.

21-year-old Brooklyn got engaged to actress Nicola, 25 earlier in July, gifting her a £350,000 engagement ring. MailOnline has contacted reps for David and Victoria for comment. Brooklyn and Nicola are on vacation with his parents and siblings in a private farmhouse in Puglia, Italy.

It is believed that the couple is planning a Jewish wedding amid claims that his family is set to make millions. Brooklyn’s great grandfather and Nicola’s billionaire father are Jewish and that is why Brooklyn told his friends that the ceremony will involve marrying under a chuppah (wedding canopy) and signing a ketubah (wedding contract).

Brooklyn’s ex Lexy Panterra claimed that he is ‘too immature’ for marriage and she said that she was shocked at the engagement. An insider shared with The Mirror that Nicola was raised in a Jewish household and while her mother Claudia is not Jewish, her father Nelson is devout. Nicola’s parents raised their children to uphold traditional Jewish values.

‘When they ­started talking about their future, Brooklyn agreed to a Jewish wedding. While it won’t be orthodox, or super religious, it will likely contain ­traditional elements.’

It is reported that Brooklyn and Nicola are planning to splash £4million on two different ceremonies to mark their marriage in 2021. The nuptials are believed to be happening at both the UK and Florida. The couple is allegedly expected to sign pre-nuptials at the behest of Nicola’s father, Nelson Peltz, 78, who is said to be worth £1.34 billion.

The insider added: ‘They’re not sure if they’ll have a rabbi conduct both ceremonies, but Brooklyn has already told Nicola he’ll let her take the reins – joking how he’s already under the thumb.’ It is believed that David, 45 and Victoria, 46 are expected to make millions off the back of Brooklyn’s upcoming vows. The couple is said to be looking forward to relaunching themselves in America following the cash injection that will come as part of the high-profile wedding.

David and Victoria have reportedly bought a £19million penthouse in Miami. The residence will act as a base for David’s Inter Miami football team and launch of Victoria’s Stateside beauty brand. A business insider told The Sun: ‘These are exciting times for David and Victoria. They were always looking to spend more time in the States because of David’s club commitments.

‘But now, with the wedding and Brooklyn moving to the US, they are redoubling their efforts.

‘Victoria has trademarked her brand across the Pond. Like Gwyneth Paltrow, she hopes to corner the lucrative health and wellness market — which is huge over there — with the launch of her anti-ageing serum and various other VB beauty products.

‘And Nicola’s dad is supremely well connected and has offered to help in any way he can.’

Last week, Brooklyn went on Instagram to announce his engagement to Nicola after it was reported that he had proposed to his ‘soulmate.’ Sharing a stunning snap of the couple, he wrote: ‘Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby xx’.

The expenses of the wedding are expected to be borne by Nicola’s billionaire father with the Beckhams wanting to contribute. Insiders have claimed Brooklyn’s little sister, Harper, nine, will be ‘chief bridesmaid’, while his brothers Romeo, 17, and Cruz, 15, will act as his ‘ushers’. Victoria, who has a net worth of £335 million alongside David, is rumoured to be designing one of her future daughter-in-law’s wedding dresses.