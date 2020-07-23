“The baby couldn’t wait” — Woman gives birth in car during 2-hour traffic jam

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A woman gave birth in her car after she got stuck in a two-hour traffic jam on the Central Expressway (CTE) on Tuesday night (July 21).

An article in Mothership shared a report by the Chinese-language Lianhe Wanbao that the woman had been on her way to the hospital to give birth when she and her husband — who was driving the vehicle — got stuck in a major traffic jam.

According to the newspaper, one witness was recorded saying: “The baby couldn’t wait. The woman just had to give birth in the car.”

“Her husband ran to look for the police for help, shouting that his wife had just given birth,” the witness added about a man who was seen running out of a red vehicle.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and the police, who were alerted to the accident, helped the man back to his car.

The woman and her baby were then taken to the KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital by an SCDF ambulance.

The traffic jam on the CTE was apparently caused by a collision between a container lorry and a car at around 10 pm near the Ayer Rajah Expressway. As a result, only one lane was left passable to traffic.

The 34-year-old lorry driver and his 38-year-old male passenger both sustained injuries and were taken to the Singapore General Hospital. Both were conscious upon arrival at the hospital.

Meanwhile, investigations are ongoing into the accident. /TISG