Thai singer Jannine Weigel is releasing a new single

Singer Jannine Weigel, of Thai and German descent, is releasing her new single Passcode this September 18. Passcode is the first song by new record label RedRecords which is a joint venture between AirAsia and Universal Music Group. The single is produced by Grammy-nominated record producer Tommy Brown. Brown is famous for his work with Ariana Grande, Chris Brown and Fifth Harmony.

RedRecords said in a statement that the single was co-written by Canadian singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez. “The single is accompanied by a dazzling video directed by Philip Rom Kulleh.”

“Some of Malaysia and Thailand’s biggest TikTok influencers feature among the cast of the video, shot and produced in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia,” said RedRecords.

Weigel, 20, who is well-known in Thailand with 3.6 million subscribers on YouTube, 3.2 million followers on Facebook, 1.7 million on Instagram and more than 500,000 on TikTok, said she was excited over the song.

“I love that it captures my personality perfectly — fun and bubbly, but with a little bit of an edge,” she said. Although the young idol has a successful career as an actor, model and influencer, singing is her biggest passion.

“Singing is what truly makes me happy. I love how music can affect people and how a song can evoke raw emotions in all of us,” she said. Weigel was born in Steinfurt, Germany and she moved to Thailand at the age of 10. She rose to fame when as a teen, she would upload cover versions of her favourite songs to her YouTube channel. She became the first Thai singer to receive YouTube’s highly-coveted Gold Button.

Weigel's Thai nickname Ploychompoo means "pink sapphire."