Teenaged singer Eilish felt starstruck after finally meeting her idol Bieber

US pop singer Billie Eilish has shared about the time she felt starstruck after finally meeting Justin Bieber.

Turning 18 last Wednesday, the singer was in an episode called Carpool Karaoke with James Corden of The Late Late Show on Thursday.

She has been nominated for Album Of The Year and Record Of The Year at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Eilish shared that she was shocked to find out that Billy Joel Armstrong and Bieber were big fans of hers.

The star revealed that she had been a huge fan of Bieber’s for years and she recalled the moment she had a dramatic meeting with him while attending the Coachella music and arts festival in April.

Eilish said that she was certain that she did not want to be surprised with a meet-and-greet with Bieber. The reason being that she would not be able to “take it”, but they met anyway.

Eilish spotted Bieber standing near her while watching Ariana Grande perform her headline slot.

According to Eilish, Bieber was standing less than 2 metres away and perfectly still. He wore a face mask and all she could see were his eyes.

Bieber and Eilish finally collaborated in July on a remixed version of her hit Bad Guy.

Also on the Carpool Karaoke episode, Mariah Carey performed All I Want for Christmas Is You and Taylor Swift appeared in a Cats-themed sketch with Corden.

Eilish also writes songs. She was born and raised in Highland Park, Los Angeles, and she started singing at a young age.

She gained a following from 2016, following the release of her song Ocean Eyes.