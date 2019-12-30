Teen PMD rider arrested after collision, 6-year-old pedestrian taken to hospital

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A teenager on a Personal Mobility Device (PMD) was involved in a collision with a 6-year-old pedestrian early yesterday (Dec 29).

The child was taken to the KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital and the teen arrested for causing hurt by a rash act.

The police are investigating the incident, to which they were alerted at around 12.45 am. The collision occurred at 10, Bayfront Avenue, near the ArtScience Museum and The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, according to straitstimes.com (ST).

A witness sent photos to ST, showing people standing around a footpath outside The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands. Security officers are seen standing near a seated youth and a PMD.

According to the police, the young victim was conscious when he was brought to the hospital.

The increasing number of PMD-related collisions was one of the reasons why e-scooters were banned from public footpaths from Nov 5 this year. There was one fatality, a 65-year-old female cyclist. While only warnings have been issued thus far, except for the most egregious of violators, the ban will be enforced in full from Jan 1, when e-scooter riders who use their devices on public footpaths may be jailed for as long as three months and be made to pay a fine of S$2,000, or both.

Earlier this month, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said 3,444 warnings had been issued to errant PMD users since the ban was announced and 111 PMDs impounded for offences such as illegal modifications.

Dr Lam Pin Min, Senior Minister of State (Ministry of Health and Ministry of Transport), who announced ban, said the decision had not been an easy one.

He wrote in a Facebook post on Nov 4: “We have been having extensive discussions about where PMDs should be heading. It is an emotive topic – some are for it, while others have called for a total ban immediately.

“Singapore is land-scarce, and with many competing needs, it is practically impossible to dedicate separate paths for PMDs everywhere.

“Despite major efforts to educate safe and gracious riding, irresponsible riding and accidents involving e-scooters have risen over the past few years, leading to injuries and even loss of lives….

“It has not been a straightforward nor an easy decision, but public safety always comes first and should never be at the expense of the young and elderly amongst us.

“We hope to have Singaporeans’ understanding and support on this new policy and would urge all PMD users to continue to exercise safe and responsible behaviour when using their devices on other permissible areas such as cycling paths and park connector networks (PCNs).”

-/TISG

