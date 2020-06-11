Teen found dead at Punggol block

- Advertisement -

Singapore— An 18-year-old male was found dead at the foot of Punggol block 130 on Monday, June 8. Several police officers receive an alert concerning the incident on Monday morning, shortly before 7 o’clock.

Police said they responded to an alert of a case of unnatural death. They found the body of an 18-year-old male unmoving at the foot of the block. The young man was pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics. Police are currently holding investigations into the death of the teen.

The name of the victim has not yet been released, nor have any additional information. Videos showing police officers, as well as a blue tent at the scene, have been circulating on Facebook and YouTube.

On the Facebook page Heartlanders, a 24-second video was posted on the evening of June 8. Police officers can be seen milling around the ground where a covered object lies. in the caption to the video, which had been contributed by a reader, it says “l don’t know what happened today, many police in a blue tent. Rest in peace.“

Punggol walk Don't know what happen todayMany police and a blue tent Rest in peace[Contribution from reader] Posted by Heartlanders on Monday, June 8, 2020

Many netizens expressed their condolences to the family of the victim

One comment by the person who shared the video was, “Why so many different cases happened at Punggol?”

Last month, A 38-year-old man was allegedly stabbed at Punggol Field Road Before midnight on May 10. A 20-year-old Singaporean man has been charged with the murder of Tay Rui Hao, who later died at Sengkang General Hospital due to the injuries he sustained from the stabbing.

According to the mother of the accused, 20-year-old Surajsrikan Diwakar Mani Tripathi, her son has mental problems. The accused was arrested in his home five days after the stabbing occurred.

Mr Surajsrikan was said to have claimed that he was going jogging on the day of the incident. He was armed with a knife when he left his home. He stabbed Mr Tay , who was also out on a run along Punggol Field Road.

The accused was remanded for psychiatric evaluation after his arrest. His victim had been a manager at a sportswear store.

In a more recent incident also in Punggol, the 71-year-old taxi driver and his 61-year-old passenger were hospitalized after the taxi crashed into a lamppost at the junction of Punggol Field and Punggol Road on the night of June 6th. The driver and passenger were brought to Changi General Hospital. The police have also launched an investigation into the incident. -/TISG