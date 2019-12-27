Teen allegedly groped 3 women, including two who are in their 70s

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A 17-year-old teenager appeared before the State Courts on Tuesday (Dec 24) for inappropriately touching three women, one 49 years old and another two who are in their 70s.

Khamalhan Kavnor Subramaniam, a Malaysian, has been charged with outraging the modesty of these women using criminal force.

TODAY reports that the incidents of molestation occurred on the evening of Dec 16 in three separate apartment blocks.

The first incident occurred at around 6 pm when the teen saw a 79-year-old woman on the eighth floor of an apartment block in Whampoa West.

- Advertisement -

As she was in a squatting position in the corridor, Khamalhan reportedly went up to her and groped her private parts.

Shortly afterwards, in an apartment block in Bendemeer Road, he touched the 49-year-old woman’s buttocks while they were in the lift.

At around 10, he went to a nearby apartment block and allegedly molested a 73-year-old woman by grabbing her chest area.

Khamalhan has been in police custody since Dec 19. He is expected to return to court for the next hearing on Jan 7. The maximum penalty for molestation is two years in jail, a fine and caning.

Several teens have been in the news for sexual misconduct throughout the year. Two of the people behind SG Nasi Lemak, a group on the messaging app Telegram that distributed pornographic material and at one time counted over 40,000 members, were teenagers.

In October, 17-year-old Abdillah Sabaruddin and 19-year-old Justin Lee Han Shi were arrested and charged with transmitting obscene materials by electronic means and conspiracy to commit distributions of obscene materials, under Section 292(a) read with Section 109 of the Penal Code, Chapter 224.

Earlier this month, an 18-year-old admitted to molesting his 12-year-old sister and coercing her to perform an obscene act on him this year.

In another case in April, a 16-year-old was given a probation sentence of a year and nine months after he pleaded guilty to one count each of molestation and sexually exploiting a minor, a 14-year-old-girl who had been his classmate in 2017, when the offences were committed. -/TISG

Read related: Youngest SG Nasi Lemak member arrested for circulating nude photos via Telegram only 17