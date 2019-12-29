Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s Christmas holiday in England

- Advertisement -

An insider told E!News that Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn celebrated the Christmas holiday with friends and family in England. After spending time in New York City where Alwyn supported Taylor Swift at the premiere of her new movie, Cats, the couple travelled overseas.

Following the film premiere in mid-December, the actor and Grammy winner were spotted showing public displays of affection just days after the singer celebrated her 30th birthday with her loved ones.

The insider goes on to say that Taylor spent the holidays in England with Joe and she was there for the week leading up to Christmas, spending time with Joe’s family and friends. Some of Taylor’s family members also flew in from Nashville to spend time with them.

The insider continued, saying that Taylor is still there and will stay on with Joe after her family leaves.

The couple has been going strong for three years now and they have been spending a lot of time in Joe’s hometown of London lately.

The duo celebrated Thanksgiving last month in London.

An insider told E! News that Taylor has been spending a lot of down time in London and she does not go out much other than to take a walk with Joe or go to the local pub. The couple spend a lot of time with Joe’s family and friends. During the weekend, they had people come over or they went to family members’ homes.

According to the insider, Taylor and Joe are close with Joe’s parents and brothers and like to see them often.

The insider added that there is nothing really exciting or big happening and that Taylor and Joe likes the simplicity of life in London and visiting with family and friends.

Swift may be spending time in England now but she may be back in the United States in January. The singer received a 2020 Golden Globes nod for her Cats song Beautiful Ghosts. It is possible that the superstar could make an appearance at the award show on January 5. /TISG