Tay Kewei, who is due soon, looking forward to helper and confinement nanny

Singapore — With the uncertainty brought about by Covid-19, singer-songwriter Tay Kewei, who is seven-and-a-half months pregnant, is hoping that her helper from the Philippines and the confinement nanny from Malaysia will get here before the delivery.

Tay is also taking care of her two-year-old son Shen Momo, who is “uncontrollable”, and juggling household chores.

She was happy to put her son in school at the start of the year but, since the circuit breaker, Momo is back home and the energetic boy leaves her physically tired.

In an interview published by 8days.sg on April 20, Tay said she recently hosted a live streaming concert with her husband Alfred Sim which ended up a “disaster” because Momo interrupted the session. The boy kept pressing the buttons of the electronic piano keyboard. The couple only managed to sing two songs before the distraction.

The 36-year-old is applying for her helper to return after the circuit breaker, which is tentatively expected to end on May 4. The helper has to be quarantined in a hostel for two weeks on her return. Tay has also contacted a Malaysian confinement nanny through an agency but if Malaysia extends the Movement Control Order, which is tentatively expected to end on April 28, she may not be able to receive help.

These worries may be daunting during a pregnancy but Tay is relieved that Singapore has one of the best healthcare systems and is one of the safest countries in the world. In addition, her husband Alfred has been very supportive, taking care of Momo as well as cooking, which is one of his strengths. He also does grocery shopping, the laundry and other household chores.

Other than that, Tay is preparing for baby to arrive, making space and upgrading Momo to a bed so that he can learn how to sleep alone.

When asked how she stays sane during this period, she replied that she does work, writes songs and stays creative.

Before the circuit breaker, Tay used to perform, go for rehearsals, attend events and meet friends. She rarely leaves the house these days but, once in awhile, the family goes downstairs to let Momo run around on the grass. Alfred will buy food near the hawker centre.

Tay has plans to do a maternity photo shoot like the one she did with Momo and her husband previously. She has some ideas in mind and she hopes that it can be done in May.

With her due date in less than two months, the hospital has informed her that it will restrict visitors. The Covid-19 situation means that every one has to be kept safe. She can only have a visitor at a time (excluding the husband). Tay feels that it is a bit sad because the grandparents have to take turns to see the baby.

The Covid-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of all of Tay’s shows but, thankfully, she still has social media campaigns that bring in income. /TISG