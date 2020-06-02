Tan Chuan-Jin’s brother’s photography goes viral on social media

- Advertisement -

A photograph taken by the Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin’s brother, Tan Chuan-Yuen, is going viral on social media, garnering over 3,000 reactions on Facebook within just three hours.

Chuan-Yuen had taken a beautiful landscape photograph on Monday (1 June) showing residential blocks sitting peacefully with the vibrant evening sky just above. His brother, Marine Parade GRC MP Tan Chuan-Jin, shared the photo on his own social media page that same night and wrote:

“I ❤️SG. My brother’s wonderful image taken earlier this evening. Let’s all endeavor to stay united and make this home truly special for us all.”

Chuan-Yuen’s photo drew swift praise and admiration, along with thousands of likes. The photo even caught the eye of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s wife, Ho Ching, who shared the photo on her own timeline.

Tan Chuan-Jin is an avid photographer himself and raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for charity through an exhibition of his photographs, last year.

Chuan-Jin’s exhibition, entitled ‘Our Place In The World,’ was part of Singapore’s bicentennial celebrations. Showing pictures taken by the ruling party politician in 20 countries over the last two decades, the exhibition raised funds for 13 charities, including Care Corner Singapore, Centre for Fathering, HealthServe and The Turning Point, and The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund.