Tan Chuan Jin visits different supermarkets to check on ground status following Malaysia’s restriction of movement order

Singapore – Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan Jin visited a couple of supermarkets to check up the ground status following Malaysia’s movement restriction order and saw that Singaporeans were “calm and steady.”

After his Meet the People Session on Monday night (Mar 17), Mr Tan took to Facebook and shared a live video of a few supermarkets that he visited after reading the news from Malaysia. “Yes, we know folks are buying stuff,” said Mr Tan. “But if you really need to buy, buy what you need. Let’s not be excessive,” he added.

Mr Tan, who is also the MP of Marine Parade GRC, wrote in his post that he went to Chai Chee, Lengkong Tiga, Giant in Ubi, NTUC at Serangoon Central and NEX to check on everyone. He was relieved that people were calm. “Some a little sheepish, but I understand their concerns because of the announcement in Malaysia.”

He went around looking at what people were buying and saw trolleys or baskets not over-filled. Some were grabbing a few necessities, a tray of eggs here and there, nothing excessive, said Mr Tan. “Social distancing isn’t very good here at the supermarkets in case you are wondering!” he hinted.

At Giant, Mr Tan saw minimal crowds. “But please don’t rush here, ok?” he added. “My point is that we can be calm amidst all this.”

Mr Tan also asked willing shoppers to share a message to all Singaporeans. Many said the same thing: “Steady, lah.” One said, “Don’t be drama, lah.” He also went to a few staff who confirmed that things were much better compared to the last time. The crowds were manageable, and stocks were available, said the staff.

Before leaving one supermarket, Mr Tan reminded everyone at the checkout area that there were no refunds available to lighten the mood. “Apologies for being repetitive feels rather ‘groundhog day’-ish,” he wrote. “Only so many ways I can urge everyone to stay calm, etc.”

He also encouraged everyone to read what Minister of Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing posted regarding stockpiling and to only look out for official news regarding announcements and developments.

To those who commented on his outfit, Mr Tan wrote in his post, “Btw. Some wondering if campaigning started. Aiyo. Wearing People’s Action Party t-shirt because I just finished MPS lah!”

Netizens appreciated Mr Tan’s timely efforts and promised to stay calm. Others asked if he could go to all the NTUCs to start a Facebook live. “With your presence, these people wouldn’t have hoarding disorder.”

“Somehow this reminds me of the teacher going round to check students’ works and making sure the students are doing what was taught,” said another.

First Facebook live:

Just finished my Meet the People Session and was reading the news form Malaysia. Yes. We know folks are buying stuff. But if you really need to buy, buy what we need. Let’s not be excessive. If there is no need for now, let’s just stay home. Social distancing isn’t very good here at the supermarkets in case you are wondering! Just do that little extra to restrain ourselves if we can. Am here at Lengkong Tiga, was at Chai Chee earlier. Folks are calm. Some a little sheepish. But I understand their concerns because of the announcement in Malaysia. The grocery carts aren’t excessive from what I can see 👍Can I encourage you to read what Chun Sing has put out? We have been stockpiling and getting ready so let’s all remain calm. Let’s really rise above ourselves and be different from the disturbing scenes we see elsewhere. Stay calm. Stay united. 💪🇸🇬Look out for one another. #Steady#MaiKanCheong#TryNotToSSThisTimeCan 🥴#SGUnited#RememberNOREFUND#BeTheOneLessPanicShopperhttps://www.facebook.com/175816112470380/posts/3041790732539556/UPDATE: visited Giant in Ubi. Calm and v steady. Not much crowds here. But please please don’t rush here ok? My point is that we can be calm amidst all this. 🙏🏻Btw. Some wondering if campaigning started. Aiyo. Wearing People's Action Party t shirt because I just finished MPS lah! 😂 Posted by Tan Chuan-Jin on Monday, March 16, 2020

Second video:

Update: NTUC at Serangoon Central. Queues but also ok. Spoke to a number of residents here. They are taking opportunity to do their regular grocery shopping, maybe plus a little more, just in case 😁————Here at NEX. Again, apologies for being repetitive, feels rather ‘groundhog day’-ish. Only so many ways I can urge everyone to stay calm etc. do let me know if you have suggestions of other ways to say it? #Steady #MaiKanCheong Yes. Folks are out. But many aren’t and don’t need to be and don’t plan to be. The optics obviously can appear dramatic. But people are orderly and while there are some overladen carts, not many that made me 🙄 Perhaps for this post, I’d urge everyone to just look out for our service staff. It’s not easy for them. Please respect and treat them as we would like to be regarded. Our Govt will have your backs amidst any developing situation. But we need everyone on board together. Jiayou! (Not for shopping but to rally together…!)https://www.facebook.com/877578222286929/posts/3126743367370392/Stay calm. Stay united. 💪🇸🇬Look out for one another. #Steady#MaiKanCheong#AiZai#TryNotToSSThisTimeCan 🥴#SGUnited#RememberNOREFUND#BeTheOneLessPanicShopper Posted by Tan Chuan-Jin on Monday, March 16, 2020

