Tan Cheng Bock to launch podcast with stories of his life

Singapore – Opposition Progress Singapore Party (PSP) leader Tan Cheng Bock announced he would be launching a podcast where he would share his life stories and experiences with listeners.

On Saturday (August 22), Dr Tan took to Facebook to announce initial details on the upcoming launch of his new podcast. “In this podcast, I’m intending to share stories about my life and experiences through the years,” he said. “Also, I will be happy to answer questions you send me too,” added Dr Tan.

He explained that the podcast would be aired in major platforms such as Spotify, Google Podcasts and Apple Podcasts. “I hope you will join me, and I’m looking forward to hearing from you!” said Dr Tan.

Those interested in getting their questions answered could send them to this email address.

Members from the online community were thrilled with the news, noting Dr Tan is indeed an “honourable Hypebeast,” or “hypebeast ah gong,” a term used by his social media followers as he has stayed in touch with the trends and slang of the day.

He was spotted going viral on Instagram last month as he too addressed viewers as “hypebeasts” and even used the term “woke.”

Many are looking forward to the podcasts while others suggested he try other mediums next, such as writing a book or conducting a YouTube live.

Facebook user Chee Seng Lee hoped for Dr Tan to use this platform for the public to know more about PSP candidates and their ongoing on-the-ground initiatives. “We believe you are doing good and will like to see they are too,” said the netizen.

Meanwhile, Facebook users Anthony Teo and Jasper Ng both had a witty suggestion to perhaps name the podcast “BockCast.”

