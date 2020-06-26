Featured News Tan Cheng Bock still tight-lipped about whether Lee Hsien Yang will be...

Tan Cheng Bock still tight-lipped about whether Lee Hsien Yang will be contesting under PSP’s banner

“Candidates can be all around, you all have to just wait and see, you can speculate, that’s fair enough,” said Dr Tan

Lee Hsien Yang, the brother of Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, sits for a coffee after been presented membership to the opposition Progress Singapore Party at at an event at the Tiong Bahru Market in Singapore on June 24, 2020. - Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's estranged brother has joined an opposition group helmed by a former ruling party stalwart, as a bitter family feud reignited ahead of next month's elections. (Photo by ROSLAN RAHMAN / AFP)

At a Progress Singapore Party (PSP) press conference on Friday (Jun 26), Secretary-general Dr Tan Cheng Bock was asked if their newest party member Mr Lee Hsien Yang would be contesting during the upcoming elections.

Dr Tan refused to field any questions on the GE during the press conference but waited until the end to answer them.

PSP’s Chief was still cryptic in his answer as he said: “They (the press) must be wondering how come there is one person short. Let me remind you, in politics change can happen”.

He added: “Candidates can be all around, you all have to just wait and see, you can speculate, that’s fair enough”.

“You can speculate but always remember the confirmation comes from me. We will leave it here for now but maybe later on, we will give you a list”, Dr Tan told the members of the press refusing to reveal if Mr Lee, the younger brother of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong would be contesting in any constituency under the PSP.

Mr Lee announced that he was a member of the party on Wednesday (Jun 25), after having breakfast with Dr Tan Cheng Bock and members of the PSP. /TISG

