Tan Cheng Bock still tight-lipped about whether Lee Hsien Yang will be contesting under PSP’s banner

- Advertisement -

At a Progress Singapore Party (PSP) press conference on Friday (Jun 26), Secretary-general Dr Tan Cheng Bock was asked if their newest party member Mr Lee Hsien Yang would be contesting during the upcoming elections.

Dr Tan refused to field any questions on the GE during the press conference but waited until the end to answer them.

PSP’s Chief was still cryptic in his answer as he said: “They (the press) must be wondering how come there is one person short. Let me remind you, in politics change can happen”.

He added: “Candidates can be all around, you all have to just wait and see, you can speculate, that’s fair enough”.

- Advertisement -

“You can speculate but always remember the confirmation comes from me. We will leave it here for now but maybe later on, we will give you a list”, Dr Tan told the members of the press refusing to reveal if Mr Lee, the younger brother of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong would be contesting in any constituency under the PSP.

Mr Lee announced that he was a member of the party on Wednesday (Jun 25), after having breakfast with Dr Tan Cheng Bock and members of the PSP. /TISG