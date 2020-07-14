Tan Cheng Bock serenades Instagrammers with song on kindness

- Advertisement -

Progress Singapore Party (PSP) leader Dr Tan Cheng Bock recently serenaded Instagrammers with a song about kindness on the popular social media platform.

Following the nation’s 2020 General Elections, Dr Tan shared a video of himself singing a lighthearted song. Dr Tan led a PSP team in contesting West Coast Group Member Constituency. His team included Leong Mun Wai, Hazel Poa, Nadarajah Loganathan, and Jeffrey Khoo.

The opposition team went head-to-head with a team from the nation’s ruling party, the People’s Action Party (PAP). The PAP team was spearheaded by Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran and completed by Desmond Lee, Foo Mee Har, Ang Wei Neng, and Rachel Ong.

Though the PSP team gave the PAP a run for its money in West Coast GRC, the ruling party emerged the victor in the constituency yet again. This time around, though, the opposition put up a commendable fight.

In the 2015 GE, the opposition party that contested against the PAP was the Reform Party (RP), lead by Kenneth Jeyaretnam. The RP managed to get only 21.43 per cent of votes in West Coast GRC, while the PAP emerged the victor, bagging 78.57 of the votes.

This year, Singapore saw a close fight in West Coast GRC. Though the PAP emerged the victor yet again, it garnered 51.69 per cent of votes. On the other hand, the PSP bagged 48.31 per cent.

According to a recent report, Dr Tan, in a post-elections speech, said, “I am actually quite proud of that performance…We aren’t too deterred by this disappointment because I think the team that I have built will go further in the next election. I told them, I told my men, sometimes, you get defeated once but next round we will come back.”

Just two days after the last votes were cast for Singapore’s 2020 GE, Dr Tan shared a lighthearted video of himself singing a Glen Campbell song titled, Try A Little Kindness.

The lyrics were as follows: “If you see your brother standing by the road with a heavy load from the seeds he’s sowed…And if you see your sister falling by the way, just stop and say, ‘you’re going the wrong way’. You got to try a little kindness. Yes, show a little kindness.

Just shine your light for everyone to see. And if you try a little kindness, then you’ll overlook the blindness of narrow-minded people on the narrow-minded streets. Don’t walk around the down and out. Lend a helping hand instead of doubt. And the kindness that you show every day will help someone along their way.”

In response to this, netizens on Instagram flooded Dr Tan’s post with heart-warming messages. Many referred to him as a “hypebeast” following his recent rise to fame on the social media platform.