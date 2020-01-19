Tan Cheng Bock: PSP to work with all opposition parties but will wait and see how we ‘gel’ with them

- Advertisement -

Singapore—For now, what the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) will have in relation to other political parties has been termed as a “loose association” by PSP’s Secretary-General, veteran politician Dr Tan Cheng Bock.

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reports Dr Tan as saying in a speech on Friday (Jan 17), “PSP will work with all opposition parties.” He also said that as the General Election (GE) approaches, an arrangement between the opposition parties may be made.

A New Year’s dinner was held on that day for PSP members. Leaders from other opposition parties were also present at the dinner, including Chee Soon Juan and Dr Paul Tambyah of he Singapore Democratic Party (SDP), Gerald Giam of the Workers’ Party (WP), who had served as NCMP from 2011 to 2015, and Lim Tean of People’s Voice. Yeow Lam Keong, the former chief economist of GIC, as well as Professor Kevin Tan, were also present at the dinner.

“We’ll wait and see because each political party has got its own agenda, so I have to see how best I can gel with them.” Dr Tan said to members of the media after the dinner, held at Ban Heng Restaurant at Habourfront.

It was also announced at the dinner that Leong Mun Wai, a newcomer to Singapore’s political arena, had been appointed as Assistant Secretary-General of PSP, replacing Alex Tan. Michelle Lee will also be replacing PSP’s Vice-chairman K S Singam.

Mr Leong said, “So here I am, from a reluctant politician at first to a serious one now.”

In his speech, Mr Leong pledged to bring PSP candidates into parliament, with Dr Tan, who had served six terms as the Ayer Rajah Member of Parliament from 1980 to 2006, as their mentor.

Since the announcement in January 2019 of Dr Tan’s return to politics as well as the formation of the country’s latest political party, PSP has grown to become one of the largest opposition parties in the country and has been endorsed by Lee Hsien Yang, the younger brother of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

It was also announced that four new members have been co-opted into PSP’s central executive committee (CEC)— Francis Yuen, a former colonel with the Singapore Air Force and CEO of Hong Leong Asia Finance; Andrew Ng, a wealth manager; Ong Seow Yong, age 64, Independent Director and fund manager; and Chika Tan, a human resource manager.

Of the new ASG and and CEC members, Dr Tan said, “PSP is now managed by a team. PSP is not just Tan Cheng Bock’s party, it is the people’s party.”

Last week, during a walkabout at Teban Gardens Market and Food Centre, Dr Tan told journalists that he does not want to commit himself just yet on the leadership of an alliance of opposition parties because he was focusing on building his own team.

In a Facebook post on Sunday morning (Jan 19), PSP said, “The official Party Song, March of Change, composed by our party members, was unveiled to the public. The party mascot, Otter Otica, also made an appearance at the dinner. The catchy party song was a hit, and Otica also made a splash at dinner. Please follow PSP on our social media for news on the launch of Otica and March of Change.” -/TISG

