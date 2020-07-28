Take a “Singapoliday”: Singapore Tourism Board encourages local tourism

While travel everywhere is restricted thanks to the ongoing pandemic, Singaporeans don’t have to remain cooped up indoors. To boost the local tourism industry, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has launched a S$45 million marketing campaign, which will work with other agencies, businesses and communities to offer interesting, value-for-money experiences that locals can enjoy.
Take a “Singapoliday”
A “Singapoliday” is a local holiday within Singapore. While you can’t jet-set off to other countries (yet) or go off on that backpacking holiday you’ve been planning, you can still have a vacation of sorts. Now’s the time to discover more about your neck of the woods—Singapore may be small, but it’s chock full of amazing places and things to experience.
As a local, you probably think you’ve seen and done everything in your island nation. However, STB is working with its partner agencies and contacts to create “unique and value-for-money experiences, packages and promotions”.
The great thing is that local communities are getting involved, pooling together photographers, nature groups, food lovers and heritage groups. Part of the plan is to create “precinct itineraries”, such as Sentosa, Little India, Orchard Road and Chinatown, to get residents to explore different parts of the island.
It’s all about new experiences
The goal of the initiative is to present new experiences to Singaporeans, who have a great chance to get to know their homeland in a fresh light.
“Singapore has a significant domestic market that is searching for new experiences … if we’re able to capture a slice of what we used to spend overseas for the domestic market, then I think it will be a significant boost to our local tourism industry,” Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing noted recently, while engaged in a virtual dialogue with others in the tourism industry.
Minister Chan stated that they would “encourage Singaporeans to rediscover Singapore” in a new and different way.
A slew of promotions and attractions for locals
Around 40 businesses so far have joined the initiative to promote local tourism. From discounts on tickets to great deals on attractions, hotel staycation promos and local tour packages designed specifically for locals—think delicious food tours and quirky culture trips—there is something to satisfy travellers of all sorts.
To check out the deals, packages and tours on offer, visit the SingapoRediscovers website and click through the mobile app VisitSingapore.
Authentic insider experiences
The initiative was created to combat the falling numbers of Singapore’s tourism industry, which has been hard hit by the COVID-19 outbreak. In May 2020, only 880 visitor arrivals to Singapore were recorded, spelling a whopping decline of 99.9 per cent from last May’s tourist numbers.
Turning its attention to its residents, the campaign was structured based on research, which showed that Singaporeans are keen for “authentic insider experiences”, specifically those that will reunite friends and family who have been separated by the pandemic. This is according to Ms Lynette Pang, STB’s assistant chief executive of the Marketing Group.
“What we want to do is to remind locals to look at Singapore through fresh eyes to discover Singapore again,” said Ms Pang.
Take personal initiative
With most of us are trying to get used to “the new normal”—also known as life during a pandemic—there might not be a better time than now to do things differently. Perhaps there is something you’ve always wanted to do in Singapore, or somewhere on the island that you’ve never visited but wished you had—why not do it now.
Take some personal initiative to appreciate what’s on your doorstep—check out the local tourism offers, get your foodie on with delicious gastronomical food tours, set off on a local road trip or even explore one of Singapore’s nature spots—and you might just discover new things to love about your good old home.
