Take a “Singapoliday”: Singapore Tourism Board encourages local tourism

While travel everywhere is restricted thanks to the ongoing pandemic, Singaporeans don’t have to remain cooped up indoors. To boost the local tourism industry, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has launched a S$45 million marketing campaign, which will work with other agencies, businesses and communities to offer interesting, value-for-money experiences that locals can enjoy.

Take a “Singapoliday”

A “Singapoliday” is a local holiday within Singapore. While you can’t jet-set off to other countries (yet) or go off on that backpacking holiday you’ve been planning, you can still have a vacation of sorts. Now’s the time to discover more about your neck of the woods—Singapore may be small, but it’s chock full of amazing places and things to experience.

As a local, you probably think you’ve seen and done everything in your island nation. However, STB is working with its partner agencies and contacts to create “unique and value-for-money experiences, packages and promotions”.

The great thing is that local communities are getting involved, pooling together photographers, nature groups, food lovers and heritage groups. Part of the plan is to create “precinct itineraries”, such as Sentosa, Little India, Orchard Road and Chinatown, to get residents to explore different parts of the island.

It’s all about new experiences

The goal of the initiative is to present new experiences to Singaporeans, who have a great chance to get to know their homeland in a fresh light.