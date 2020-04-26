Taiwanese singer Elaine Ho accused of plagiarising IU’s Palette music video

- Advertisement -

Taiwanese singer Elaine Ho has allegedly plagiarised K-pop singer IU in her latest music video. Ho posted online the music video for her song To Love or Not on April 16 and eagle-eyed netizens pointed out the resemblance between the Taiwanese star’s music video and K-pop singer IU’s 2017 song, Palette. To prove a point, a netizen uploaded frame-by-frame differentiating the two videos.

Netizens began to condemn Ho, saying that she should be ashamed. The director of IU’s Palette, Lee Rae-Kyung took to an Instagram story saying that he received feedback that his music video was plagiarised. He thanked the netizens for their help. A behind-the-scenes production video was leaked that showed Ho and director Daniel Chen watching Palette while filming To Love or Not.

In the midst of this, Ho announced in an Instagram Live on April 19 that she is not concerned about any legal repercussions. The singer asked her fans to ‘wash away’ negative comments by posting new comments. Eventually, the weight of the accusations was affecting both Ho and Chen. Ho then uploaded her apology on Instagram.

Ho wrote that she felt upset and that she intended to create something good for everyone but it did not end well. She apologised and said that in the future she will take precaution with her words and actions.

Chen posted his apology on Ho’s YouTube page, saying that he is sorry for the inconvenience caused. To film Ho’s music video, they referenced from several images, including some from Lee Rae Kyung’s Palette music video. Chen then added that the intention was not to plagiarise and he asked for forgiveness. He concluded that IU’s work is perfect. /TISG