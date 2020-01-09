Taiwanese celebrity Ming Dao forced to postpone military duty due to family’s financial woes

- Advertisement -

Popular Taiwanese actor, singer and model, Ming Dao has delayed reporting for military duty in the past. The reason for this is because he was taking time off to settle his family’s financial problems.

It was revealed that Ming had tried to alleviate his family’s woes brought on by his elder brother’s debts as a result of taking loans from illegal money lenders. Ming had been accused of trying to escape his responsibility.

Lin, Ming’s brother was found yesterday afternoon with his wife and son in a forested area beside a temple in Neihu District, Taipei.

Lin was found hanging from a tree while his 40-year-old wife and their 12-year-old son were found dead with strangulation marks on their necks. This led to believed that Lin had killed his own wife and son in a murder-suicide.

Ming (his real name Lin Chaozhang) was raised in a poor family and he helped run his family’s stall. Malay Mail quoted Sin Chew Daily as saying that there was a later stall that both he and his brother ran.

Ming, 39 rose to stardom after acting in The Prince Who Turns into a Frog. He only joined the army at the age of 32.

The actor has expanded his popularity to China, earning an annual income speculated to be in the tune of billions. However, Ming still has no qualms helping his mother sell potatoes. Ming was seen on camera shielding his mother from the rain while selling sweet potatoes by the road in 2016.

Ming’s mother reportedly said that all she needed to do was tell Ming that she has run out of money and her son would immediately direct debit money into her account.

She said she was selling sweet potatoes to earn her own pocket money.

The actor’s brother had been previously exposed for using Ming’s popularity to borrow money.

His brother used Ming’s driving licence and account book in 2013 to borrow money — avoiding Ming until creditors showed up during a premiere of Ming’s Beauties of the Emperor drama.

The actor had then tried to explain the situation to the creditors but was pulled away by studio personnel.

Ming described his elder sibling as a ticking time bomb but maintained that he was a good man.