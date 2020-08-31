Sylvia Lim reenacts ‘when mom isn’t home’ meme in a fun video

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Opposition Workers’ Party chairperson and Aljunied GRC MP Sylvia Lim showed her fun side in a video with a few Paya Lebar residents jamming to Electronic Dance Music, keeping up with the trends by creating a Tik-Tok worthy meme.

On Saturday (August 29), the Aljunied GRC Facebook page uploaded a video of a group of residents, a volunteer and Ms Lim, recreating a popular meme #whenmomisnthome. “When mom isn’t home, residents and volunteers come out to play. But when MP-mom comes home…” read the caption.

The original meme, which features the song “Freaks” by Australian DJ Timmy Trumpet and New Zealand rapper Savage, consists of family members minus the mother, making noise around the house, usually in the kitchen. Family members would use kitchen appliances such as the oven door and would slam the items to the beat. There’s also a trombone involved to cover the low bass of the song.

With Ms Lim’s rendition, three adults and four children were the family members coming out to play. The uncle holds a dustpan, the auntie a stick and the four children had a foldable chair, bin or pail in hand. Meanwhile, in the background, stands a volunteer with a bucket over his head using it as a drum. On cue, the group jammed to the music. At the last moment, Ms Lim steps into the scene, with her hands on her waist, assuming the stance of a mother about to scold the family.

“Having served residents at Paya Lebar for the past nine years, our volunteers and residents have formed close ties and friendships, building a sense of community through our outreach programmes,” read the post. The group had some fun after working on their food distribution programme and decided to recreate the popular meme.

Members from the online were thrilled at the bond the WP members had with the residents. “Can see the fun side of this extended family,” commented Facebook user Eureka Kee Chiu. Many noted the video placed a smile on their faces and brightened up their day.

