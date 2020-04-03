Syed Saddiq denies rumours linking RM250k to mystery woman

- Advertisement -

Former Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq reportedly lost RM250,000 from his home in Petaling Jaya on 28 March 2020.

The Muar MP has since made a police report and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is currently investigating the crime.

It was reported that the money was kept in a steel safe box and was last seen either on 13 or 14 March. Syed wrote about it on Instagram and there have been a lot of rumours surrounding the issue online.

He said if the money was illicit, why would he report it and also he was aware that an MACC report was made and he will cooperate with MACC to ensure the investigation goes smoothly.

Some RM90,000 belonged to Syed, RM50,000 to his mother and RM70,000 to his father. News outlets have reported that RM250,000 was stolen but Syed said it was an estimated amount.

The Muar MP said that most of the money was used for renovating the house they lived in together, with the rest for personal use. Up until now, Syed has not owned a house which is why he and his father decided to buy a house together and he hopes to move into the house after the renovation is done.

In other news, photos of Syed Saddiq have been ‘leaked’ online where the politician can be seen sleeping shirtless beside a mystery woman. Netizens were speculating as to whether she is his girlfriend or a casual hook up.

Syed Saddiq was asked if the missing cash had anything to do with the mystery woman which he has denied. He said that it is slander intended to bring down his reputation and that of his family. He added that he will not compromise on integrity and will ensure that he and his family cooperate with the police and MACC. He hopes that everyone will stop speculating and allow the authorities the opportunity to investigate.

Some netizens have pointed out that the photos might be doctored. -/TISG