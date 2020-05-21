Swimming legend Ang Peng Siong suggests that the Govt re-open swimming pools

- Advertisement -

Swimming legend Ang Peng Siong has suggested that the authorities should consider re-opening swimming pools as soon as the circuit breaker ends, in a Facebook post published on Wednesday (20 May).

Mr Ang, who is fondly known as Singapore’s “flying fish”, is a former national swimmer who once held the World Number 1 ranking in the 50 m freestyle. The two-time Olympian, who participated in the 1984 and 1988 Olympic games, recorded the world’s fastest time in the 50m freestyle event at one point and was presented with the ‘World’s Fastest Swimmer’ award in 1982.

The former national athlete, who now coaches swimmers, suggested on Wednesday that re-opening pools could help improve Singaporeans’ health and well-being while keeping safe and asked whether swimming pools should be open as soon as the circuit breaker ends.

He wrote: “Shouldn’t we start to open the swimming pools under Phase 1 with safe measures in place?

“Chlorinated water! Only exercise that allows one to exhale into Chlorinated water! Non-weight bearing exercise! Benefits of Cardiovascular improvement to overall well-being and good health! Another way to reduce mental stress!”

Mr Ang’s post came on the heels of the Government’s announcement that Singapore will re-open gradually, in three phases, after the lockdown-style circuit breaker ends on 1 June.

From 2 June, more Singaporeans will be able to go back to working on-site and students will return to school. Some businesses like retail shops will remain closed but households will be able to receive two visitors a day as long as they are children or grandchildren from the same family. Places of worship will re-open for private worship and marriage solemnisations can take place in person with 10 attendees.

Sports, recreation and outdoor facilities will only open a few months later, in the second phase of the re-opening.

