Survivor in Lucky Plaza accident said it was impossible to escape speeding car

- Advertisement -

Philippines—One of the survivors of the horrific accident at Lucky Plaza on Sunday (Dec 29) Laila Laudencia said that the car that had plowed into six Filipina domestic workers had come toward them with such speed that it was impossible to escape its impact.

The six victims in the crash were Laila Laudencia, sisters Arcely and Arlyn Nucos, Abigail Umoquit Leste, Egnal Layugan Limbauan and Demet Limbauan. Arlyn Nucos and Umoquit Leste were killed instantly.

Two others, Arcely Nucos and Egnal Layugan Limbauan, are still at Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where they remain in critical condition. Ms Laudencia and Demet Limbauan have been discharged and are endeavouring to recover from the tragic incident.

Ms Laudencia, currently on a one-week break from work, gave a long-distance interview on Tuesday (Dec 31) to Bombo Radyo in the Philippines, talking about the details of the accident.

- Advertisement -

She recounted that the women were having a picnic in the building’s parking area when the mishap occurred, and that she and the two Nucos sisters were facing the car when it hurtled toward them.

Philippine media outfit Rappler quotes Ms Laudencia as saying, “It came down, curved, seemed to have lost brakes and was coming to us.”

She added, “It came so fast and all I thought was, God, take care of us. Then I went west. I heard the car slam. The car was so fast. Even if we wanted to run, we could not.”

Ms Laudencia said she saw Arcely and Arlyn Nucos were dragged by the vehicle. When she tried to help the other women, she realized that her foot was in a lot of pain.

“I went to the security guard and realized my foot has swollen and throbbing with pain,” she added, “I glanced at my friends. It was painful to look at them. I saw my friend in red,” referring to Ms Leste, one of the women killed in the impact.

Ms Laudencia, who said that they had used the same spot for a picnic every Sunday, told the interviewer that she and the other women had been friends for almost a decade. They all came from the Ilocos region of the Philippines in the northern part of the country.

On Thursday (Jan 2) Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs announced that the remains of Ms Nucos had been flown back home on the evening of the previous day, January 1.

The slain woman’s remains were brought home by her sister-in-law, who also works as a domestic helper in Singapore. Ms Nucos’ siblings were present at Clark International Airport to receive her remains.

Before the flight back, the statement added, a church service and simple ceremony were held in Singapore.

Ms Nucos wake will be held in La Union, the province where her family lives.

The statement added that the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs are working with closely to repatriate the remains of Abigail Umoquit Leste, the other fatality in the Lucky Plaza car accident. -/TISG

Read related: Elderly driver arrested after 2 pedestrians killed and 4 injured at Lucky Plaza