Super Junior’s Shindong shares why his wedding engagement did not work out

Super Junior’s Shindong opened up about why his engagement did not work out with his former girlfriend. Appearing on JTBC’s Travelling Market where he and Choi Yeo Jin selected one another as potential ‘marriage partners’, the topic of the Super Junior member’s past relationships resurfaced. Speaking on this, he explained in different programs including JTBC’s Good Luck that he wanted to clarify the misunderstanding that he is currently married.

Shindong said that people think that he is married and some even think that he has a child. He shared that he did have a girlfriend and was about to get married but it did not work out eventually. Somewhat willingly and unwillingly, Shindong publicised about his relationships twice. He said that back then he announced that their families were going to do a Sankyunrae (formal meeting between the two households before marriage) but their parents only exchanged light greetings.

He said that he was young and did not realise what the word Sangkyunrae meant. The Super Junior member said that he and his former girlfriend split up because of the public announcement and the attention it drew. Shindong spoke of the Sangkyunrae on TV and the families felt uncomfortable and burdened by it so they broke up. In 2014, Shindong announced the breakup with his girlfriend after publicising his engagement on SBS’ Strong Heart. A year later, he announced a different relationship with model Kang Shinae but they split up after four months.

Shin Dong-hee was born in Suwon, Gyeonggi-do on September 28, 1985, and he is better known as Shindong which means ‘prodigy’. He is a South Korean singer, rapper, MC and radio personality. Shindong is a member of the K-pop boy band Super Junior and its subgroups Super Junior-T and Super Junior-H. He has a younger sister called Ahn Da Young. In 2002, Shindong joined the Goyangsi Youth Dance contest because of his love for dancing. He won the grand prize for the contest.

The following year, he joined the contest again and he won gold. Shindong joined the Mnet Epi Contest in 2004 and won both the gold prize and popularity award. The next year he signed up fo the SM Best Youth Contest and won first place for Best Comedian, gaining the grand prize. He signed a contract with SM Entertainment and received lessons to further improve his dancing ability.

After joining SM Entertainment, Shindong was put in the large all-boy rotational group Super Junior as a member of its first-generation, Super Junior 05. /TISG