Sunye shows love for Yubin

Although Korean girl group Wonder Girls are no longer around, the love of the group is still going strong. Former Wonder Girls member Yubin has returned to the scene with a new digital single yaya (ME TIME). She performed the song on Mnet’s M Countdown on 21 May. Fellow member Sunye showed support for Yubin on Instagram the next day. Sunye uploaded photos of Yubin’s M Countdown performance and captioned it, “rrr Entertainment’s CEO. Is it allowed to be this cute and sexy and cool at the same time?”

Yubin is currently the head of her own label rrr Entertainment. Sunye congratulated Yubin in the Instagram post and said that the song was getting her hyped. Yubin responded with a comment a few hours later with a heart-filled string of emojis.

The Wonder Girls was a South Korean girl group formed by JYP Entertainment. They debuted in February 2007 with the single Irony and five members Yeeun, Sunye, Sunmi, Hyuna and Sohee. Yubin joined the group after Hyuna left in July. The group released their debut studio album Wonder Years in 2007. Tell Me is a hit single from the album that topped South Korea’s music charts.

After releasing hits like So Hot and Nobody in 2008, Wonder Girls became even more popular in South Korea. In 2009 Nobody was released as a single in the US and it hit number seventy-six on the Billboard Hot 100 making Wonder Girls the first South Korean group to enter the chart. Wonder Girls toured the US the same year as Jonas Brothers’ opening act.

Yubin was born Kim Yu-bin on 4 October 1988 and she is a South Korean singer, rapper, songwriter and actress. Initially, she was supposed to debut as a member of Five Girls under Good Entertainment together with G.Na, After School’s Uee, Secret’s Jun Hyo-Seong and Spica’s Yang Ji-won. The group was disbanded before the scheduled debut in 2007 due to Good Entertainment’s financial woes. The members then left for separate South Korean entertainment companies.

Sunye, born as Min Sun-ye on 12 August 1989 is a South Korean singer, actress and missionary. She was the former leader and main vocalist of Wonder Girls. Sunye was discovered in 2001 by JYP Entertainment during Park Jin-young’s 99% Challenge project which she sang and danced. Sunye then trained at JYP Entertainment until she debuted in the Wonder Girls in 2007. She was one of the longest-serving trainees at JYP Entertainment, along with Jo Kwon of 2AM and Min of miss A. /TISG