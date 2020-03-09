Suckling pig shock for woman who placed order for father’s death anniversary

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A woman who ordered a suckling pig for her father’s death anniversary had a shock when she got home with the order: It had pale skin, looked almost uncooked, and had “scary eyes”.

This happened on Saturday (March 7) and she had bought the suckling pig from Tiong Bahru Roasted Pig.

“When reach home we got a 😲,” wrote the woman on her Facebook post. “It looked uncooked,” she added.

“The piggy eye look so raw so scary…,” said the woman, who paid S$188 for it.

The woman shared that the suckling pig was for her father’s first death anniversary. “I think my dad see liao also scare and don’t eat.”

According to screenshots shared by All Singapore Stuff, the woman contacted Tiong Bahru Roasted Pig to confirm that her order was cooked. They replied: “Yes cooked.” The woman sent the shop the disturbing photo of the pig’s eyes but its roast pig specialist said it was “cooked, no worries”.

The woman, in trying to save the order, placed the suckling pig in an air fryer but failed to make the skin crispy, according to Mothership. When the media publication contacted the shop, the people there said the order was cooked. “But we have offered a refund if indeed the item was uncooked,” said Tiong Bahru Roasted Pig.

Meanwhile, those who read the post said the suckling pig wasn’t cooked or it would have looked different. Others shared their orders from the same shop to show what suckling pig should look like.

Many suggested that the order be returned to the shop and the staff told to taste it since they said it was cooked.

“Definitely not the way to do business,” said Sam Seah. “Offering a refund is not enough. Not even an apology and still insisting that it’s cooked,” he added.

Tiong Bahru Roast Pig Specialist, definitely not the way to do business. Offering a refund is not enough. Not even an… Posted by Sam Seah on Saturday, March 7, 2020

Samuel C M mentioned that the standard and quality of the shop had declined over the years.

For reference, below is a photo of a roasted pig taken about nine years ago from the shop.

Suckling pig @ Tiong Bahru Market. Tiong Bahru Roasted Pig Specialist. Posted by Howe-Siang Tan on Saturday, October 30, 2010

/TISG

